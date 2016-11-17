Mississippi is famous for many things, like sweet tea, catfish, and the Blues…but not necessarily innovation. Innovation, however, is alive and well across the state and is having quite a significant impact on our economy. In fact, the combined annual revenue of homegrown companies inducted into the Mississippi Innovators Hall of Fame (http://www.msinnovatorshalloffame.com/) exceeds $6 billion and collectively they employ ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — What Startups are made of
In my last column, I presented 10 key attributes of innovation: 1) intense, 2) novel, 3) narrow or wide, 4) observable, 5) value-added, 6) adaptable, 7) transformational/timely, 8) incremental, 9) operability, and 10) no guarantees (risky). An understanding of these attributes can help us gain insight into the development process for innovative products and services. They can also help us ...Read More »
Hardwick to lead MAPE
The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education recently elected new officers and board members. Board member Phil Hardwick of The Hardwick Company, LLC, was elected president. Board member Maggie Stevenson of Mississippi Public Broadcasting was elected first vice president, and Vickie Powell of Mississippi Economic Council was re-elected secretary. Officers returning to fulfill remaining terms are 2nd Vice President Leslie ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — PPP’s designed to bring innovations to market
Continuing the theme of public-private partnerships, we saw from the Butterfly Model in my last column that there are four sets of players who are critical to building successful partnerships. These are 1) entities such as federal, state, county, and city governmental bodies 2) academic institutions including universities, colleges, junior colleges, technical schools, and K-12 schools 3) private sector entities ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — Innovation in 2016 will incorporate public-private partnerships
As we look at what innovations we may expect to emerge across our state in 2016, I would like to share some of the topics which I encountered at the Rural Opportunity Investment Conference in Memphis and West Memphis, Arkansas on Jan. 11-12, 2016. This conference was hosted by the White House Rural Council and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — Necessity is the mother of invention … or is it?
A s we close out 2015 and start thinking about the new and cool things 2016 will bring, I turn my attention to the utility of many of inventions around us. The old saying “necessity is the mother of invention,” which came into common use in the English language in the early 1500’s according to Dictrionary.com, is based on a ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — What’s cool about hot, flat plates?
While I am on the topic of energy and how we produce and use it in Mississippi, I would like to share another technology that gets very little mention in the mainstream media, but has tremendous potential. My guess is that if I say the words “solar energy” right now, you will be confused, but will also be thinking about ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — Is innovation contagious?
W hen we hear the word contagious, we often think in terms of a disease and how quickly it may spread among the population and whether it could eventually reach epidemic proportions. The spread of any disease is not a desired outcome, but it usually occurs by direct or indirect contact form one person to another. The good news is ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — What makes you an innovator?
I nnovation has the power to transform lives and comes in all shapes, sizes and colors; from rural and urban areas; and in small steps and in giant leaps. Generally, when one thinks of innovation, the latest electronic gadgets or self-driving cars probably jump out as the most obvious examples. Innovation in Mississippi is actually evident in many areas of ...Read More »
ANALYSIS — Mississippi has big money invested in KiOR's financially challenged project
The eyes of the international renewable-fuels community are fixed on KiOR (NASDAQ:KIOR), a Texas-based company in which Mississippi has a large stake — specifically a $75 million interest-free loan administered by the Mississippi Development Authority. KiOR plans to build five plants in Mississippi that should convert wood chips to renewable crude through a process called pyrolysis, a feat only accomplished ...Read More »