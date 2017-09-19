Marshall Ramsey’s September 3 cartoon, depicting Governor Bryant as a Confederate soldier writing home about defending the flag on order of the “Yankee Supreme Court,” is quite clever and well-drawn. The immensely-talented cartoonist is a credit to the State of Mississippi. This particular cartoon, however, may perpetuate recent indistinct and misleading news reports. Counter to published reports in various news ...Read More »
Court: Governments can’t evade open meetings in small groups
The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a ruling that a government can’t set up meetings of less than a majority of public officials to evade the state’s Open Meetings Act. The court ruled 9-0 that the city of Columbus was wrong to set up pairs of meetings with the mayor and three city council members apiece in 2014, avoiding the city ...Read More »
David Ishee appointed to Mississippi Supreme Court
Gov. Phil Bryant announced today that he has appointed Judge David M. Ishee to the Mississippi Supreme Court. Ishee’s appointment is effective Sept. 18. He will replace Supreme Court Justice Jess H. Dickinson, who has accepted the appointment of commissioner of Mississippi Child Protection Services. “Judge Ishee’s extensive experience in presiding over cases for more than two decades in Mississippi ...Read More »
C Spire gets favorable Supreme Court ruling
By JACK WEATHERLY The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned a decision in 2006 by Hinds County Chancery Judge William Singletary that sealed a contract with BellSouth Telecommunications and the state for landline and Internet services and sent it back to the lower court. At issue is whether the Legislature in 2015 made the contract subject to the state’s Open Records ...Read More »
4 justices take oath of office for Mississippi Supreme Court
One new justice and three returning ones have been sworn in to the nine-member Mississippi Supreme Court. Justice Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando is a former circuit judge who was elected to the state’s highest court in November. He succeeds former Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia, who retired. Chamberlin took his oath Tuesday, moments after Justices Jim Kitchens of Crystal Springs, ...Read More »
MAULDIN — A day late and a dollar short: Mississippi Supreme Court underscores boorish side of ‘Gentleman’s Deal’
I’ve lived in my current home for about two years. It’s on the corner of a well-trafficked intersection, and we have a shed in the backyard. A few weeks back, I went to work and left the door to the shed unlocked – intentionally – despite the fact I’m generally aware that if you want to ensure your property is ...Read More »
State’s at-will employment doctrine vulnerable in gun lawsuit
By TED CARTER A federal lawsuit over the firing of an Aurora Flight Sciences worker for having a gun in his car at work could soon punch a large hole in Mississippi’s 150-year-old “at-will employment” doctrine. While Robert Swindol’s suit against drone aircraft maker Aurora Flight Sciences is still under review by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New ...Read More »
High court rejects challenge to Miss. campaign finance law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal challenging the constitutionality of a Mississippi campaign finance law that requires reporting by people or groups spending at least $200 to support or oppose a ballot measure. The justices on Monday left in place an appeals court ruling that upheld the law over claims it is too burdensome. Five Mississippi residents ...Read More »
Supreme Court justice David Chandler steps down to run foster care system
Associate State Supreme Court Justice David Chandler is stepping down from the bench to take over Mississippi’s troubled foster care system. The announcement, effectively immediately, was made Monday by Gov. Phil Bryant. Bryant says Chandler and the Division of Family and Children’s Services will report directly to him, instead of to Department of Human Services Executive Director Rickey Berry. The ...Read More »
Circuit judge rules for filling vacant mobile home lots in Pearl
By TED CARTER Pearl has failed in an effort to show that its actions against a mobile park differed from those of Richland, whose attempt to prevent a manufactured home park from refilling vacated lots met with defeat in the Supreme Court in May. Like Richland, Pearl has no legal authority to stop a park owner from filling a vacant lot, ...Read More »