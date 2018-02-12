By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Charles Miles, president of the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure, issued a statement Monday defending the board’s selection of an executive director whose medical background includes malpractice lawsuits. Dr. Kenneth E. Cleveland was sued 12 times in Hinds County Circuit Court in a 10-year period. Settlements were reached in some and others were dismissed outright. Miles ...Read More »
Tag Archives: surgery
Nunnelee moved to outpatient center following brain surgery
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Mississippi Congressman Alan Nunnelee’s staff says he is doing well after brain surgery and has been moved from The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to its outpatient center. Nunnelee underwent surgery June 9 in Houston to remove a small tumor and went to Johns Hopkins for further treatment and rehabilitation. He says in a news release that, ...Read More »
Nunnelee moves to Johns Hopkins; still rehabilitating from brain surgery
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Congressman Alan Nunnelee has been moved to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, to start radiation and chemotherapy, three weeks after he underwent brain surgery in Texas. His office said yesterday that the 55-year-old Republican also will continue rehabilitation to improve speech and left-side mobility problems that started after the surgery. Nunnelee was hospitalized in May after ...Read More »
Congressman Nunnelee regaining speech after brain surgery
HOUSTON, Texas — Mississippi Congressman Alan Nunnelee’s staff says the lawmaker’s speech is improving but he continues to have difficulty with mobility on the left side of his body nearly two weeks after brain surgery. His office said that the 55-year-old Republican will continue speech and mobility rehabilitation for about another two weeks in Texas. After that, he will go ...Read More »
Brain surgery affects Nunnelee's speech, mobility
HOUSTON, Texas — Brain surgery on a Republican congressman from north Mississippi has at least temporarily harmed his ability to talk and move the left side of his body. Rep. Alan Nunnelee of Tupelo had surgery Monday at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, to remove a small mass on his brain. Today, Nunnelee’s office ...Read More »
Nunnelee resting after surgery to remove brain tumor
JACKSON — A Republican congressman from north Mississippi is recovering from brain surgery. Rep. Alan Nunnelee of Tupelo had the surgery yesterday at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to remove a small mass found on his brain. A statement released by Nunnelee’s office says family members indicate the surgery went well and that Nunnelee is resting comfortably. ...Read More »
Holland returns to hospital after surgery to get shunt
PLANTERSVILLE — A longtime state lawmaker was back in a Jackson hospital to have a medical shunt installed to help with drainage from the gallbladder surgery he underwent last week. Democratic Rep. Steve Holland of Plantersville was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson last week after having abdominal pain. The first surgery took about three hours ...Read More »
Winter weather impacts Coast hospital operations
GULFPORT — Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, including the Emergency Department, remain open; however, only inpatient and emergency surgeries will be performed today due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. All elective procedures are canceled for today. Smoking cessation classes are also canceled, and the Memorial Immunization Van will not be operational until road conditions improve. Memorial Physician Clinics and Diagnostic ...Read More »
Surgeons perform state's first kidney/pancreas transplant
JACKSON — Surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center recently transplanted a pancreas and kidney into a 49-year-old man, marking the first such event for the state and final piece of UMMC’s abdominal transplant line. “Our goal has been to build a complete and high-functioning abdominal transplant program,” said Dr. Christopher Anderson, UMMC associate professor of transplant surgery and ...Read More »
Hospital opens Pediatric Surgery Center; claims only one in state
FLOWOOD — River Oaks Hospital has opened what it claims is the state’s only free standing Pediatric Surgery Center in Flowood. The Pediatric Surgery Center is specifically designed to perform same-day procedures for children ages three months to 19 years of age. The center will be used by physicians from a variety of specialties from across the state. Dr. April ...Read More »