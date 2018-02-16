The Ramey Agency, a brand strategy and marketing communications firm, recently promoted several key staff members and returned a previous employee in a new leadership role. Former employee Michelle Hill returns as Vice President, Group Account Director. Hill worked with Ramey in account management roles from 2006–2014, before leaving to serve in management positions with the American Cancer Society and ...Read More »
Ramey Agency adds 5 to staff
The Ramey Agency, a brand strategy and marketing communications firm, has added Crystal Coleman, Don Hawkins, Swayze Pentecost, Sam Potesky and Sherry Spille. After growing up in Batesville, Coleman attended Mississippi State University and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree with an emphasis in Graphic Design. She has previously worked at AllMedia Design Group in Nashville, Limb Design ...Read More »