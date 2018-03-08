Mark Chmielewski, Compliance Consultant with Technology Solutions Group (TSG), a division of TEC, was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Jackson chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (CompTIA AITP). Chmielewski is a four-year veteran of TSG, where he conducts HIPAA compliance audits and HIPAA training seminars for TSG clients. He has also created and presented ...Read More »
Tag Archives: TEC
Ingram Appointed to TEC of Bay Springs
Brian Ingram has been appointed a Technician at TEC located in Bay Springs, MS. In this role, Ingram will be responsible for the installation and repair of company products and services. Ingram has several years of experience, and lives in White Oak with his three children, Logan, Laney and Lindsey.Read More »
Jordan appointed to TEC of Bay Springs
Barry Jordan has been appointed to TEC in Bay Springs, and will responsible for maintaining and monitoring inventory of incoming and outgoing materials. Jordan has several years of experience in purchasing and inventory management. Jordan lives in Louin with his wife, Shelley. Jordan has three daughters, Molly Grace, Meredith and Jill.Read More »
Austin Appointed To TEC of Jackson Account Executive Contract sales
Joseph Austin has been appointed Account Executive in the Sales Department at TEC of Jackson, Inc. Austin is responsible for building and maintaining consultative relationships with clients through the sales of Mailing Routing Services products. Austin has over 10 years of experience in technology-related sales in several markets. Austin currently lives in Canton with his wife, Beth and daughter, Maddie.Read More »
Hopkins Appointed to LecNet Systems Engineer
TEC is announced that Keith Hopkins has been appointed Systems Engineer at LecNet, Inc. in Jackson. Hopkins will provide support for the provisioning and maintenance of broadband communication services and systems. Hopkins has several years of experience in the technology industry. Hopkins lives in Brandon with his son, Taylor.Read More »
Hicks Appointed to technician of TEC in Crockett
Mississippi-based TEC has appointed J. Daniel Hicks as Technician at TEC in Crockett, TN. Hicks will be responsible for the installation and repair of company products and services. Hicks currently resides in Maury City, TN with his wife, Taylor, and children, Mahaley and Oakley.Read More »
Foreman Appointed to TEC IT Systems Administrator
Henry “Chip” Foreman has been to appointed to IT Systems Administrator at TEC in Jackson. Foreman will be responsible for providing system-level support of server operating systems and related hardware and software, including installation, configuration, maintenance, and support of these systems. Foreman graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Software Engineering. Foreman is a Veteran ...Read More »
Gray appointed TEC of Bay Springs technician
TEC has appointed Robert Gray as Technician at TEC in Bay Springs. Gray will be responsible for the installation and repair of company products and services. Gray has several years of experience in the technology industry.Read More »
TEC appoints Brown to technician
TEC of Jackson has appointed of Matthew Brown as Technician at TEC in Roanoke, AL. In this role, Brown will be responsible for the installation and repair of company products and services. Brown lives in Roanoke, AL with his wife, Amanda, and son, Liam.Read More »
TEC appoints Gibson
Beverly Gibson has been appointed Customer Relations Representative at TEC of Jackson, Inc. In this role, Gibson will be responsible for assisting with promoting, marketing, selling and supporting of TEC products and services. Gibson has more than 22 years of experience in customer service. Gibson lives in Jackson and has a son, Anthony.Read More »