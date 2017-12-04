Once upon a time balancing the budget and lowering the national debt were top Republican priorities. Over two decades ago Newt Gingrich led a GOP revolution to do just that. Our own Sen. Roger Wicker, then in the House, signed on to Gingrich’s “contract for America.” Back then, in 1994, the debt totaled $4.7 trillion. In July 2009, then ...Read More »
Tag Archives: ted cruz
Gov. Bryant backs Trump, says Clinton victory is unacceptable
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he is supporting Donald Trump for president. The second-term Republican governor had endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz before Mississippi’s primary in March. But, soon after Cruz ended his campaign Tuesday, Bryant issued a statement saying he is with the New York businessman, who has proclaimed that transgender people can use whatever bathroom they want. Bryant ...Read More »
Trump, Cruz to campaign in Mississippi on eve of primaries
Republicans Donald Trump and Ted Cruz were scheduled to appear in Mississippi before its presidential primaries, but the state has received relatively little attention this campaign season. Trump was scheduled to speak Monday evening in the Jackson suburb of Madison, ahead of the Tuesday primaries. It was to be Trump’s second appearance in Mississippi since early January, when several thousand ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — The SMORGS’ Gift to America – Donald Trump
The SMORGS are coming! The SMORGS are coming! Heaven help us all, the SMORGS are winning! Well, they’re winning sort of. SMORGS stands for “Sanctimonious Malicious Organizations.” You know what I’m talking about – well-funded, special-interest organizations that preach a good line but destroy any politician who won’t walk that line with them. SMORGS have taken over politics, impacting both ...Read More »
GOP hopeful Ted Cruz to visit Tupelo, Olive Branch Aug. 11
OLIVE BRANCH — Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz will visit two north Mississippi cities this month. The Commercial Appeal reports that the junior senator from Texas has stops scheduled Aug. 11 at restaurants in Tupelo and Olive Branch. The conservative Republican will be at Connie’s Fried Chicken in Tupelo at 9 a.m. and at Sweet Pea’s Table in Olive Branch ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS: Getting a grip on LGBT issues
Last week Bruce Jenner, the Olympic gold-medal winner, admitted to ABC’s Diane Sawyer and a national television audience that he is transgender. What that means is Bruce Jenner, despite his masculine accoutrement, feels more like a woman and would like to identify himself as one. Jenner won the decathlon in 1976, the most grueling event in the games, requiring strength, ...Read More »
Cruz backs runoff investigation; tea party group calls Cochran 'scum'
WASHINGTON — In a fresh sign of Republican turmoil, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, tea party groups and losing challenger Chris McDaniel all backed an investigation yesterday into the June 24 Senate primary runoff in Mississippi, without offering evidence of alleged voter fraud they cited in the bitterly fought race. One day after Sen. Thad Cochran was certified the primary winner ...Read More »
SPENCER RITCHIE — Compromise is not a four-letter word
A guest column in this paper recently contended that federal spending and its detrimental effects was the most important issue in Mississippi’s Republican primary election for United States Senate. I absolutely concur on the importance of this issue. As the father of two children under four and another due in August, I am greatly distressed thinking of the deficits and ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Chris McDaniel: Mississippi's next four-decade senator
By David Dallas I worked for the Republican Steering Committee in Washington D.C. during the final throes of the George Herbert Walker Bush presidency after he had broken his no-new-taxes promise. No matter how you read his lips, George the First had betrayed the Reagan Revolution. He had compromised with Democrats and, now-extinct, liberal Republicans to save the country from ...Read More »
HARRISON: Tea Party's Chris McDaniel has made waves in Senate
JACKSON – Chris McDaniel, the man who could replace political icon Thad Cochran in the United States Senate, has been at times an outspoken member of the Mississippi Senate where he currently serves. McDaniel, R-Ellisville, is chair of the Senate’s Conservative Coalition, which consists of 10 of the chamber’s 32 Republicans. It is generally viewed as a group that has ...Read More »