November was Innovation Month in Mississippi and there was a lot of buzz about new ideas, products and innovations among universities, schools, businesses and non-profit organizations. A variety of innovation related activities provided a glimpse into our entrepreneurial, technology and creative economies. W should all be encouraged by the breadth of these activities. Two of the signature events, namely the ...Read More »
(VIDEO) The unheard Biblical story of David and Goliath
It’s a classic underdog tale: David, a young shepherd armed only with a sling, beats Goliath, the mighty warrior. The story has transcended its biblical origins to become a common shorthand for unlikely victory. But, asks Malcolm Gladwell in this TedTalk, is that really what the David and Goliath story is about? Detective of fads and emerging subcultures, chronicler of ...Read More »
BOOK BIZ — A stroke victim lives to analyze and tell her inspiring story
By LouAnn Lofton Imagine you’re a Harvard-trained neuroscientist, having spent years researching how our brains work and studying what can go awry with them. You’ve built a very fulfilling and fruitful career — and life — along the way. Now, you wake up one morning at the age of 37, and over the course of four critical hours, realize that you ...Read More »
(BUSINESS VIDEO) Michael Green: Why we should build wooden skyscrapers
Building a skyscraper? Forget about steel and concrete, says architect Michael Green, and build it out of … wood. As he details in this intriguing talk, it’s not only possible to build safe wooden structures up to 30 stories tall (and, he hopes, higher), it’s necessary. In this Ted Talk, Michael Green says he wants to solve architecture’s biggest challenge ...Read More »
(VIDEO) Camille Seaman: Amazing views from a storm chaser
Photographer Camille Seaman has been chasing storms for 5 years. In this Ted Talk she shows stunning, surreal photos of the heavens in tumult. TED Senior Fellow Camille Seaman photographs big ice and big clouds.Read More »
(BUSINESS VIDEO) Wingham Rowan: A new kind of job market
Plenty of people need jobs with very flexible hours — but it’s difficult for those people to connect with the employers who need them. Wingham Rowan is working on that. In this Ted Talk, we explains how the same technology that powers modern financial markets can help employers book workers for slivers of time. Wingham Rowan is the founder of ...Read More »
(BUSINESS VIDEO) Dan Pink: The puzzle of motivation
In this Ted Talk, career analyst Dan Pink examines the puzzle of motivation, starting with a fact that social scientists know but most managers don’t: Traditional rewards aren’t always as effective as we think. Listen for illuminating stories — and maybe, a way forward. Bidding adieu to his last “real job” as Al Gore’s speechwriter, Dan Pink went freelance to ...Read More »