The Latest on the upcoming vacancy U.S. Senate vacancy in Mississippi (all times local): 12:35 p.m. Mississippi’s Republican governor says he will not appoint himself to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Gov. Phil Bryant says there’s “something nefarious” about a governor appointing himself to another office. Bryant also says: “Washington’s not where I want to be just now” and ...Read More »
2 Senate seats up in Mississippi as GOP defends its majority
Republicans suddenly find themselves defending two seats in Mississippi this year as they try to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is already up for re-election in the deeply conservative state. And 80-year-old Republican Sen. Thad Cochran announced Monday that he is resigning April 1 because of poor health. Cochran is just over halfway ...Read More »
Who’s next? Speculation begins on who will replace Cochran
Thad Cochran, who was first elected to the United States Senate in 1978, announced Monday he will step down on April 1. In a statement, the 80-year-old Cochran said, “I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 ...Read More »
Sen. Thad Cochran to resign April 1
Longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told The Associated Press on Monday that he will resign April 1 because of health problems. Cochran, who turned 80 in December, stayed home for a month last fall with urinary tract infections, returning to Washington in October to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass ...Read More »
Rumors in state House have Gunn replacing Cochran
Speculation in the Mississippi House is that Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, is in line to be appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to replace U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Multiple members of the House – both Republican and Democrat – say there were members of the House positioning themselves to replace Gunn, who some say could resign before the current session is ...Read More »
GOP Sen. Thad Cochran grappling with illness
Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran is continuing to grapple with a urinary tract infection that has delayed a planned return to Washington, his office announced on Monday. The GOP veteran, 79, has been absent from Washington for a month. The announcement by Cochran’s chief of staff Brad White came as Republicans controlling the Senate had hoped to pass a budget measure ...Read More »
Analysis: Mississippi could have tough 2018 Senate race
Mississippi’s most recent Republican primary for U.S. Senate was hard-fought and ugly, and it might be a preview of things to come in 2018. State Sen. Chris McDaniel came close to unseating longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014 by portraying the Appropriations Committee chairman as a big-spending Washington insider who belonged to an out-of-touch political elite. Voters ultimately chose ...Read More »
State’s federal delegation praises GOP tax overhaul framework
By CALEB BEDILLION / Daily Journal Guidelines for tax reform released last week by the White House and congressional leaders are winning praise from most of Mississippi’s federal lawmakers. President Donald Trump’s administration and key committees from the U.S. House and Senate have released a set of guidelines that sketch out a rough draft of legislation intended to overhaul the ...Read More »
Jackson-area students complete summer internships with Cocharn
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) recently commended four Jackson-area students who completed eight-week summer internships in his Washington office and the Senate Appropriations Committee. Carley Causey of Jackson worked with Cochran’s administrative staff this summer, in addition to working on constituent services. Causey, a Jackson Preparatory School graduate, is a senior business law major at the University of Mississippi. She ...Read More »
Federal grant will support completion of upgrades at Jackson airport
U.S. senators from Mississippi have announced a multi-million dollar federal grant for improvements at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker announced a $5.17 million federal grant on July 31. The grant will fund the final phase of the airport’s west taxiway lighting system, which is nearing the end of its usable life cycle. According to a ...Read More »