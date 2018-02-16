The Ramey Agency, a brand strategy and marketing communications firm, recently promoted several key staff members and returned a previous employee in a new leadership role. Former employee Michelle Hill returns as Vice President, Group Account Director. Hill worked with Ramey in account management roles from 2006–2014, before leaving to serve in management positions with the American Cancer Society and ...Read More »
Tag Archives: The Ramey Agency
The Ramey Agency Appears again on the Inc. 5000 list
For the second year in a row, Inc. magazine named The Ramey Agency to its 36th annual Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. CEO Chris Ray, called the achievement is a testament to the team’s hard work, dedication and commitment. The Ramey Agency is a brand strategy and marketing communications company with 40 employees and ...Read More »
CEO Fred Carl resigns as Viking empire crumbles
Viking CEO Fred Carl has resigned from the company he built as Middleby Corp. confirmed Thursday afternoon that it had laid off earlier in the day 20 percent of Viking Range’s 700 employees. Middleby spokesperson Darcy Bretz said in an email to the Mississippi Business Journal that the cuts were made “across the Viking enterprise.” She said half the layoffs were ...Read More »
Ole Miss rolls out new physical mascot
A children’s hospital is probably as safe a place as any for the public debut of something as controversial as the Rebel Black Bear, Ole Miss’ new on-field mascot. So that’s exactly where Rebel showed up April 5 for his introduction. Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson hosted the event, which was “great in every way,” according to ...Read More »