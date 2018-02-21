A Hattiesburg oilman and longtime critic of Mississippi Power Co. says he won’t sue to overturn a settlement that regulators approved earlier this month. Thomas Blanton said Tuesday in a statement that he still believes the Mississippi Public Service Commission didn’t have the power to change the plant’s permit to allow it to burn only natural gas, instead of gasifying ...Read More »
Father of state Republican Party, Clarke Reed, supports Democrat
My name is Clarke Reed. I am from Greenville. I am the second State Chairman of the Republican Party in modern times and have been active in Republican leadership roles since the early ‘60s. For the first time in my 87 years, I am supporting a Democrat, Thomas Blanton, Democratic candidate for Public Service Commission in the 3rd District. This ...Read More »
PSC delays Kemper power plant hearing; Blanton files motion
JACKSON — The Mississippi Public Service Commission today delayed hearings on whether Mississippi Power Co. has spent prudently in building the $5.5 billion Kemper County power plant. Prudency hearings are a key step in the company collecting from its 186,000 ratepayers to pay for the plant, even though rates have already risen 18 percent. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. ...Read More »