Thomas R. Gregory III, a Mississippi State alumnus and community planner for the university's Carl Small Town Center, recently was elected to a one-year term as president-elect of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association. In January 2019, he will begin a two-year term as the organization's president. Previously, Gregory served as APA Mississippi's public information officer and conference
MSU's Carl Small Town Center gains new director, community planner
Mississippi State's Carl Small Town Center has selected its new leader and another member to the team. Leah F. Kemp was promoted to CSTC director in July, while Thomas R. Gregory III is the community planner. Prior to assuming the center's directorship, Kemp served for six years as assistant director and one year as interim director. At MSU, she also
Leah F. Kemp was recently promoted to director at Mississippi State's Carl Small Town Center, and Thomas R. Gregory III has begun his new role as the center's community planner. Kemp previously served for six years as assistant director and one year as interim director. At MSU, she also has served as an adjunct professor, visiting assistant professor and instructor