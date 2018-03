White Construction Company’s recently recognized its top subcontractors, based on essential performance criteria: compliance with safety standards, complete and accurate estimating, field and office project management, administration of project subcontract/accounting, and final product quality. From the Ridgeland office, WCC employees honored Ivey Mechanical, Masonry Ventures, Inc., McInnis Electric Co., T&M Tilt-Up, Inc., and Willmar Electric Service.