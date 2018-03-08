Major brands are cutting ties to the National Rifle Association in the wake of public pressure after the tragic mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. And there’s little advantage for companies to stick with the NRA, branding experts told USATODAY. “Unless you’re in an adjacent industry like hunting, having a public connection with the NRA is” highly detrimental ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Todd Smith
TODD SMITH — Operate your crisis response like a newsroom
Alongside 24/7 reporting, articles published in real time require the modern newsroom to always be open. So when incidents happening across the world reach newswires and social media in mere moments, crisis teams must take action immediately. Regardless of industry, crisis and PR staff can adopt newsroom practices to achieve dynamic and timely responses to developing events that can have ...Read More »
TODD SMITH: Apple TV app adds live news streaming
Apple has further expanded its TV application on iOS and tvOS. Following the addition of a dedicated Sports section a few months ago, users can now use the TV app to access live streaming news content from numerous sources. While not as extensive as the Sports section, the News section in the TV app allows users to instantly access live ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Winter Olympics brands pay top dollar for sponsorships
The 2018 Winter Olympics aren’t just a showcase for the world’s top athletes. Some of the world’s largest brands paid millions to promote its products on a global stage in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The International Olympic Committee has top-level sponsorship deals in place with 13 corporations. Each “Worldwide Olympic Partner” pays roughly $100 million per four-year Olympic cycle, according to ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Perceptions of news bias on the rise
Americans’ perceptions of news media bias have increased significantly over the past generation. Thirty-two percent believe the news media are careful to separate fact from opinion, well below the 58 percent who held this view in 1984. Meanwhile, 66 percent currently agree that most news media do not do a good job of letting people know what is fact and ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — TV news audience continues to dwindle
Blistering fast wireless networks, digital assistants everywhere, and a coming out bash for augmented reality. Americans are relying less on television for their news, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis. Just 50 percent of U.S. adults now get news regularly from television, down from 57 percent a year prior in early 2016. But that audience drain varies across ...Read More »
TODD SMITH: 7 technologies to watch in 2018
Blistering fast wireless networks, digital assistants everywhere, and a coming out bash for augmented reality. These and other technologies are worth keeping an eye on in 2018, according to USA TODAY. There is sure to be more digital innovations on the horizon in 2018! All of these new technologies will leverage advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence in a ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Google’s top searches of 2017 included Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma, Tom Petty, Las Vegas shooting
In 2017, you wanted to know more about one of the most powerful storms on record, the devastating Hurricane Irma. But you were also curious about Cardi B. and Unicorn Frappuccinos. Google’s annual list of the most popular searches is here, offering a peek into what people are really thinking about. Like 2017 itself, this year’s top searches skew a ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — ’12 Days of Christmas’ gifts rise only 0.6 percent in price; swans removed because of price volatility
True Loves are on full display this holiday season, on their merry way to a more robust and satisfying holiday shopping season, according to the annual PNC Christmas Price Index. To purchase the gifts included in the classic holiday song “The 12 Days of Christmas,” it will only cost 0.6 percent more than in 2016, according to the 34th annual ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Pantone names ‘ultra violet’ color of year for 2018
The color of the year for 2018 is ultra violet, according to Pantone Color Institute, a color consulting company that each year chooses a color that symbolizes design trends and our cultural mood. Pantone called the 2018 color “dramatically provocative and thoughtful” in its announcement. Ultra violet “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future,” said ...Read More »