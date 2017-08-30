Mississippi’s largest city is settling a sexual harassment lawsuit against a former mayor. WJTV reports that the Jackson City Council on Tuesday approved a city payment of $10,000 to settle the lawsuit filed in 2016 against Tony Yarber, who was mayor at the time. Kimberly V. Bracey was hired as Yarber’s executive assistant when he became mayor after winning a 2014 special ...Read More »
Jackson to get $1.2M to remediate lead-based paint
The City of Jackson is getting $1.2 million in funding to help remediate lead-based paint in 86 eligible low-income housing units in the county. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday announced the award through its Lead Based Paint Hazard Control grant program. The city's also getting $150,000 in Healthy Homes supplemental funding. The City of Jackson
NEWSROOM BLOG — Jackson mayor finally speaks on airport issue
Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber has been the invisible man in the debate over control of Jackson Medgar Wiley-Evers International Airport, leaving it to others to argue against taking control of the airport away from Jackson City Hall. Not wanting to steal the spotlight from Punxsutawney Phil, Yarber chose the day after Groundhog Day to surface long enough to issue an
$15M contract could go to Jackson mayor’s political ally
JACKSON — An attorney and a Jackson City Council member say a Jackson Department of Public Works recommendation to award a $15 million contract to a political ally of Mayor Tony Yarber may have been biased. The Clarion-Ledger reported Wednesday that a consultant and city Public Works Director Kishia Powell have recommended that Denali-SGE be awarded the waste disposal contract.
Furloughs, cuts part of budget OKd by Jackson council
JACKSON — Jackson's City Council has approved a budget that includes furloughs for most city employees. WAPT-TV reports that the vote Thursday was 5-2 in favor of the $381.6 million budget. The revised budget from Mayor Tony Yarber also included departmental cuts, a spending moratorium and hiring freezes, which he said were necessary to make up a $15 million deficit.
Costco — a long time coming and not there yet
By JACK WEATHERLY It is no secret that Costco has had trouble trying to move into the metro Jackson market. Which is not to say that it hasn't been recruited – openly in one case, and not so openly in another. Last year, its efforts to build a store on Lakeland Boulevard in Jackson were rebuffed by the city Planning
8 cities, including Jackson, cited in data program from ex-NYC mayor Bloomberg
NEW YORK — Jackson, Mississippi, and Mesa, Arizona, aim to make troves of data about city operations available online for the first time. Tulsa, Oklahoma, plans to make its data releases more useful for the public. Seattle wants to use contract data to help ensure vendors deliver on their promises. They're among the first eight winners, announced Wednesday, in a
CARTOON: Field of Dreams
U.S. tariffs a factor in Chinese company seeking plant in Jackson?
By JACK WEATHERLY While there is nothing new under the sun, things do change. Such as the solar market, which has since the Solyndra debacle that gave the Obama administration a black eye. The California startup defaulted on a $535 million federal loan in 2011. It subsequently filed a $1.5 billion antitrust suit against China's three largest solar panel makers.
Jackson mayor declares infrastructure emergency
JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber has signed an emergency declaration for Jackson's infrastructure system. Thursday's state of emergency declaration allows leeway in the bidding process with purchasing, engineering and other work and may lead to an influx of federal funds to assist with repairs. Yarber met with Gov. Phil Bryant and representatives of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality