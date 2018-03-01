Michael Baker International, has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to reconstruct an eight-mile stretch of U.S. Route 49 in the Jackson metro area. The firm was awarded the $19.3 million Construction Engineering and Inspection (CE&I) contract in late 2017 and will prioritize safety, communication and efficiency to complete the complex project. The roadway is a primary arterial ...Read More »
Transportation bills alive; equal pay and fake urine dead
Tuesday marked the Mississippi Legislature’s third deadline of the 90-day session. It was the final day for House and Senate committees to pass general bills that originated in and already passed the opposite chamber. Here’s a look at the status of selected bills, with HB to designate a House Bill and SB to designate a Senate Bill: ALIVE TRANSPORTATION – SB ...Read More »
Senate advances road spending plan based on diverting money
State senators are moving ahead with a six-year plan to divert future revenue and borrow money to spend on Mississippi’s roads and bridges. The Senate voted 36-14 to advance Senate Bill 3046 , backed by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, sending it to the House for more debate. “The state can repair its infrastructure without raising taxes and by prioritizing spending on actual ...Read More »
KLLM announces pay increase for company drivers and independent and lease purchase contractors
KLLM Transport Services, LLC has announced a major pay increase for both company truck drivers as well as independent and lease purchase contractors. Effective immediately, KLLM solo company drivers are now paid $0.38 to $0.50 cents per mile depending on experience, with OTR teams receiving $0.48 to $0.53 cents per mile depending on experience. Effective February 5, independent and lease ...Read More »
Mississippi House moves ahead with some road money bills
Mississippi House members are pushing ahead parts of a package meant to raise money to maintain roads and bridges, even as they face questions about the plan’s effectiveness. The House passed three bills Thursday — one to borrow $50 million for county and city bridge repairs, one to devote part of any future state revenue growth to transportation, and one ...Read More »
Just one more year is the refrain on I-55 construction near Byram
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT After five years Mississippi Department of Transportation is ready to complete the widening of I-55 between Jackson and Byram by next August. MDOT had important reasons for taking on the 7.5 mile project by adding two more lanes to the four-lane road, as explained by its District Five Engineer, Brian Ratliff. “Well, there were two things ...Read More »
Officials: Vote should cover costs to solve transportation woes
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Republican Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall said during a speech last week that each 1 cent tax increase on a gallon of motor fuel generates about $20 million annually. Based on that calculation, the state’s current 18.4 cent per gallon motor fuel tax would have to be more than doubled to generate the ...Read More »
Tupelo airport narrows choice to two airlines
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal While Contour Airlines has proven it can provide reliable and affordable service flying passengers between Tupelo and Nashville – and as some Tupelo Regional Airport officials admit it has “restored trust in the community” – that doesn’t necessarily mean Contour is a shoo-in to continue service. Contour is one of six airlines bidding to ...Read More »
Leaders not dismissing possible statewide vote on tax hike
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal A proposal to allow voters to decide whether to increase taxes to pay for transportation needs was not rejected Tuesday by the state’s Republican leadership. The presiding officers in the Legislature – Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the Senate and House Speaker Philip Gunn – nor Gov. Phil Bryant completely dismissed the proposal of ...Read More »