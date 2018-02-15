What’s the “back story” on the recent release of “The Post,” what amounts to a prequel of “All the President’s Men”? Good question. A newsroom has always been a stage that lends itself to dramatization. “The President’s Men,” released in 1976, is still a terrific movie, with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman playing Woodward and Bernstein in their landmark Watergate ...Read More »
Chawlas apply for $6 million rebate on luxury hotel in Cleveland
By JACK WEATHERLY Brothers Suresh and Dinesh Chawla have applied for a tax rebate from the state that would account for nearly a third of the $20 million luxury hotel they are building in Cleveland. The brothers, who own 17 hotels in the Delta, applied for the tourism rebate on Dec. 28 to defray costs on the Scion West End ...Read More »
Chawla family: construction to resume on Cleveland hotel
By JACK WEATHERLY Chawla Hotels has answered reports that its most ambitious hotel project in the Delta has been stalled for months with reassurances that the $21 million project in Cleveland is still on go. Since the Delta-based hotel operation signed a deal with the Trump hotel organization in June on the Cleveland hotel – originally called the Lyric and now ...Read More »
Mississippi seen as contender for Toyota-Mazda plant
By JACK WEATHERLY The same day that workers at the Nissan North America plant in Canton voted strongly against unionizing, another Japanese automaker with Mississippi ties, Toyota, announced it would team up with Mazda Motor Corp. to build another assembly plant in the South. A vote to join the United Auto Workers union would have sent a message to foreign automakers, which ...Read More »
Trump group to team with Delta hoteliers for new chains
The Mississippi Business Journal “article triggered this whole thing.” — Suresh Chawla By JACK WEATHERLY A longshot phone call to real estate magnate Donald Trump nearly 30 years ago by a convenience store owner in Greenwood eager to build a motel started a series of events that has been nothing but good news for the Chawla family. Trump returned the call and told ...Read More »
Trump gets all 6 electoral votes in Mississippi
Republican Donald Trump has received all six of Mississippi’s votes in the Electoral College after winning the state by a strong margin in November. Electors met Monday at state capitols across the nation to formally elect the next president. In Mississippi, they gathered in a small committee room that was standing-room-only. Some spectators who wanted to get in to watch ...Read More »