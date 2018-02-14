MBJ staff Trustmark National Bank plans a branch for the Fondren district of Jackson at the corner of Old Canton Road and Duling Avenue, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Community leaders and business owners, as well as architects, construction managers and Trustmark executives turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on Wednesday. “Today’s groundbreaking represents Trustmark’s continued commitment ...Read More »
Mississippi’s banks, customers feel the changing tech environment
By BECKY GILLETTE The financial services industry as a whole is facing an extraordinarily complex and ever changing technological environment, said Mississippi Bankers Association Chairman Gerard R. “Jerry” Host, who is president and chief executive officer of Trustmark Corporation and Trustmark National Bank. “One challenge I believe is common, not only to the MBA, but to our colleagues in other ...Read More »
Trustmark announces retirement of George C. Gunn and appointment of Monica A. Day as executive vice president and real estate banking manager
Trustmark National Bank, a subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK), announced that George C. Gunn will retire as Executive Vice President and Real Estate Banking Manager of Trustmark National Bank effective April 30, 2017. “George has provided invaluable leadership to Trustmark over the last 34 years, and we appreciate his significant contributions in expanding our real estate lending program across ...Read More »
Trustmark’s long-serving general counsel retires
By TED CARTER Jackson’s First National Bank, predecessor to today’s Trustmark National Bank, elevated T. Harris Collier from staff attorney to general counsel 36 years ago. Collier’s appointment set him on a career in which banking went well beyond a traditional role of taking deposits and making loans. Geographic restrictions fell and so did limits on the lines of business banks ...Read More »
Granville Tate to replace retiring T. Harris Collier as Trustmark general counsel
Harris Collier III will retire as Trustmark Bank’s secretary of the corporation, senior vice president and general counsel at the end of the year after 42 years with the Jackson bank. Collier’s replacement is Granville Tate Jr., former chairman of the law firm Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC. Tate will become the $11.5 billion Trustmark’s secretary of the corporation, ...Read More »
Trustmark CEO Gerard Host to address Gulf South Bank Conference
JACKSON — Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) President and CEO Gerard R. Host will address analysts and investors attending the Gulf South Bank Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans on Monday at 1 p.m. Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 202 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.Read More »
2 Miss. history museums close to private fundraising goal
JACKSON — A Madison law firm and a Jackson bank have donated $850,000 to two Mississippi history museums being built in downtown Jackson. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum have now raised more than $12 million. The goal is $16 million of private money to go with an estimated $87 million in state funding. The ...Read More »
Trustmark Corporation announces 2014 financial results
JACKSON — Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported net income of $28.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2014, which represented diluted earnings per share of $0.42. For the full year 2014, net income totaled $123.6 million, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.83, an increase of 4.6% from the prior year. Trustmark’s performance during 2014 produced a return on average tangible ...Read More »
M-Braves to host 2016 Southern League All-Star Game
The Mississippi Braves have announced the organization will host the 2016 Southern League All-Star Game at Trustmark Park. Specific events surrounding the vast celebration along with dates and times will be announced at a later date. “We are excited to return to Trustmark Park for the 2016 Southern League All-Star Game and festivities,” said Southern League President Lori Webb. “The ...Read More »
Charlie Lewis and Jim Outlaw get new roles at Trustmark
Charlie H. Lewis has been named community bank president for Trustmark Bank’s Hattiesburg market. Lewis has more than 21 years of experience in the financial industry and has served as community bank president in Trustmark’s McComb market for the past 11 years. Lewis earned a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is ...Read More »