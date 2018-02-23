The University of Southern Mississippi’s online Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs have received high rankings by the U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report ranks online degree programs according to student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. The online nursing program has been ranked #58 in Best ...Read More »
Tag Archives: U.S. News & World Report
Copeland Cook rated among Best Law Firms
Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush had 9 practice areas ranked Regional Tier 1 and a combined 9 others collected Tier 2 and Tier 3 distinction in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. Tier 1 status: Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions- Defendants, Energy Law, Health Care Law, Litigation- Environmental, Oil & ...Read More »
NRC names Memorial Hospital among best in nation — again
GULFPORT — For the eighth consecutive year, National Research Corporation (NRC) has recognized Memorial Hospital at Gulfport among the nation’s top hospitals as a 2014/15 Consumer Choice Award winner. NRC has honored hospitals whose healthcare consumers have rated as having the best quality and image nationally. Memorial was selected as having the highest quality, best image/reputation, best doctors and best ...Read More »
USM's part-time MBA program makes national ranking
HATTIESBURG and LONG BEACH — The University of Southern Mississippi’s MBA program has been rated among the nation’s Top 200 part-time business programs in rankings for 2014 by U.S. News & World Report. Southern Miss currently has approximately 50 students enrolled in the MBA program with most (78 percent) pursuing their degrees on a part-time basis. U.S. News & World ...Read More »
Jackson among top towns for low-cost retirement, U.S. News says
U.S. News & World Report is touting Jackson as the 4th best place in the nation to retire on under $40,000 a year. “Your retirement budget will stretch much further in Mississippi’s state capital than in many other places,” said the report in the most recent issue of the national magazine. The article cites Jackson’s low-cost housing and plentiful entertainment ...Read More »
USM breaks ground on business program building
HATTIESBURG — The University of Southern Mississippi is starting construction on a new home for its College of Business. >> Donor: $5 million gif to USM business college an investment — not a payback >> USM’s College of Business growing its expectations >> USM FUNDRAISING FOR COLLEGE OF BUSINESS REACHES A MILESTONE — Gift from First Bancshares, parent of The ...Read More »
USM’s College of Business growing its expectations
College expects to break ground this summer on new 90,000 square-foot home HATTIESBURG — The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business is not looking for its future somewhere over the rainbow. The College has found it situated on an expanse of gravel between M.M. Roberts Stadium and McCarty Hall. Thanks to quicker-than-expected fund-raising, the gravel lot will be the ...Read More »
Ole Miss Professional MBA program makes U.S. News top 14
U.S. News & World Report has named the Professional MBA program at the University of Mississippi as one of the top 14 in the nation. According to U.S. News, a strong online master’s in business degree program performs well across all of the magazine’s indicator rankings for online education. A program made the Top Online Business Degrees honor roll if ...Read More »