Jose P. Fernandez Jr., M.D., a Hattiesburg Clinic neurologist, is among the first physicians in the state to receive a new subspecialty board certification for autonomic disorders by the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties. After receiving a medical degree from the University of the Philippines in Manila, Philippines, Fernandez completed an internship at Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines, ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties