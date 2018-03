RIDGELAND — James L. “Buddy” Bynum, former editor and co-owner of the Mississippi Business Journal and a former aide to Gov. Haley Barbour and former Sen. Trent Lott, has died at his home in Ridgeland. He was 59. Family members said Bynum died Saturday of complications of pancreatic cancer. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chapel of ...