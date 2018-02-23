The University of Southern Mississippi’s online Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs have received high rankings by the U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report ranks online degree programs according to student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. The online nursing program has been ranked #58 in Best ...Read More »
Construction camp offers students a hands-on view
Construction camp offers students a hands-on view

The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation, in conjunction with the University of Southern Mississippi, invites eighth through 10th-graders to learn and explore the design and construction industry during the USM Building Futures Summer Camp. Scheduled for June 17-21 (beginners) and July 8-12 (advanced) on the USM campus in Hattiesburg, the sessions provide students with hands-on building activities taught by certified professionals.
USM Earns Gold Status as Military Friendly School
USM Earns Gold Status as Military Friendly School

The University of Southern Mississippi has earned Gold status as a Military Friendly School for 2018 by Victory Media, Inc., one of only 10 research institutions in the U.S. to receive that distinction. Gold Award winners have programs that scored within 20 percent of the 10th-ranked institution within a given category. The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year
Southern Miss joins consortium to study Tuscaloosa Marine Shale
Southern Miss joins consortium to study Tuscaloosa Marine Shale

The University of Southern Mississippi has joined a Department of Energy funded university consortium led by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that will address knowledge gaps connected to the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS). The goal of the three-year project is to enable more cost-efficient and environmentally sound recovery from this unconventional liquid-rich shale play. The Las Alamos National Lab, University of
USM Polymer Researcher Wins Prestigious Bell Labs Prize
USM Polymer Researcher Wins Prestigious Bell Labs Prize

Dr. Jason Azoulay, assistant professor in the School of Polymers and High Performance Materials at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been awarded a coveted research prize by the Nokia Bell Labs. Azoulay shared the $50,000 second-place honor with his collaborator Dr. Tse Nga (Tina) Ng, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California at San
USM College of Business Presents Student Awards
USM College of Business Presents Student Awards

Students in The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Business were recently recognized for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2017 honors program held Friday, Nov. 17 on the Hattiesburg campus. Honorees (with hometowns): School of Accountancy Outstanding Accounting Student – Hattiesburg campus: Sheri Lowery, Sumrall. Outstanding Accounting Student – Gulf Park campus: Moises Espinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Department
Gloria Peterson, from USM Named to the Aramark Ring of Stars Class
Gloria Peterson, from USM Named to the Aramark Ring of Stars Class

Gloria Peterson, food service associate who work with the University of Southern Mississippi, joins 200 of Aramark's outstanding team members from around the world who have been named to the company's 2017 Ring of Stars class. Aramark's Ring of Stars program is comprised of frontline employees who serve customers and consumers as chefs, cashiers, hawkers, servers, route drivers, custodians and
USM College of Business to Honor Robinson as Alumna of Year
USM College of Business to Honor Robinson as Alumna of Year

Longtime Sanderson Farms executive and former State College Board President Robin Robinson has been named the 2017 Boardman Alumna of the Year by The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Business. The award, sponsored through an endowment by the late Joseph F. Boardman, is presented annually during the college's Fall Honors ceremony. The daughter of a justice court judge and
Southern Miss Staff Professionals Win Awards at Regional Public Relations Competition
Southern Miss Staff Professionals Win Awards at Regional Public Relations Competition

The University of Southern Mississippi has captured one of the top three awards at the Southern Public Relations Federation Lantern Awards program. The University's "My Southern Miss Story" campaign was selected for a "Judges Choice" award, one of eight overall awards collected by USM staff members from the Office of University Communications, the USM Foundation and the Department of Recreational
USM Hires Deputy Coordinator to Assist with Responsibilities Under Title IX
USM Hires Deputy Coordinator to Assist with Responsibilities Under Title IX

The University of Southern Mississippi recently named Dr. Lenore Schaffer to the newly created position of deputy coordinator to the Title IX Office. Schaffer is a recent graduate of Southern Miss, earning her doctorate in higher education administration with a minor in student affairs in May 2017. Prior to stepping into her new role, Schaffer also served the Title IX