OCEAN SPRINGS — The Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative (GoMRI) has selected 12 research consortia to conduct scientific studies of the impacts of oil, dispersed oil, and dispersant on the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem and public health. These research investments focus on improving our fundamental understanding of the implications of events such as the Macondo well blowout, and on developing ...Read More »
Tag Archives: University of Texas at Austin
Study: Fracking doesn’t pose groundwater risks
In a possible foreshadowing of long-awaited findings by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin has found “no direct link to reports of groundwater contamination” from the controversial natural gas extraction method known as fracking. According to project leader Charles Groat, “From what we’ve seen so far, many of the (groundwater contamination) problems ...Read More »
Rob Adams: Faculty member, University of Texas at Austin
Rob Adams is on the faculty of the MBA program at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also director of Texas Venture Labs. Dr. Adams a former software executive, entrepreneur and institutional fund manager. He has served on many corporate boards, and has founded or financed more than 40 companies which have launched more than 100 products ...Read More »