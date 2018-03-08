At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
BEN WILLIAMS — The U.S. Supreme Court Mississippi flag order that wasn’t
Marshall Ramsey's September 3 cartoon, depicting Governor Bryant as a Confederate soldier writing home about defending the flag on order of the "Yankee Supreme Court," is quite clever and well-drawn. The immensely-talented cartoonist is a credit to the State of Mississippi. This particular cartoon, however, may perpetuate recent indistinct and misleading news reports. Counter to published reports in various news
BEN WILLIAMS — The one U.S. Supreme Court opinion to read in 2017
The U.S. Supreme Court's regular term ended Friday, June 30, 2017, and the nine lifetime Justices began their summer recesses. A vacant seat and a perceived 4-4 ideological split clouded expectations in October when the court term began. Six months into the session, Justice Gorsuch joined the bench in a televised swearing-in ceremony conducted by swing-vote Justice Kennedy at the
BEN WILLIAMS — Gorsuch: The one Protestant
On April 10, 2017, the unorthodox 6-year, 11-month, 21-day drought of a Protestant on the U.S. Supreme Court presumably ended. With his English wife of 20 years by his side and left hand resolutely on the family NIV Study Bible, Neil Gorsuch accepted the second lifetime appointment of his brief forty-nine year life. I say "presumably" because the country's first
BEN WILLIAMS: The one U.S. Supreme Court opinion to read in 2016
The U.S. Supreme Court's regular term ended June 27, and the eight remaining life-time Article III Justices released their final opinions. A 5-4 decision, or more recently 5-3 due to the passing of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, is cause célèbre. Those rulings receive sports-like coverage, complete with scores, action shots and quotes from the victorious fans. You'll hear much
Analysis: Mississippi battling execution issues on 2 fronts
JACKSON — On June 20, it will be three years since Mississippi's last execution. On that date in 2012, Gary Carl Simmons Jr., a former grocery store butcher, was executed for dismembering a man during a 1996 attack in which he also raped the man's female friend. Mississippi has gone through similar hiatuses. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in
US Supreme Court denies Miss. appeal petition
JACKSON — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from an inmate seeking a new trial for the 2006 robbery and shooting of two people in their north Mississippi home. Yasmin Hughes, now 24, is serving 30 years in prison on one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Court documents say Hughes and
Supreme Court reinstates wrongful termination lawsuit
SHELBY — The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by two Shelby, Mississippi, police officers who said they were fired for refusing to ignore an alderman's criminal activity. The ruling overturned a decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which sided with the town of Shelby against Officers Tracey L. Johnson
Group, lesbian couples look to overturn state's ban on same-sex marriages
JACKSON — A gay-rights group and two lesbian couples have filed a federal lawsuit to try to overturn the ban on same-sex marriage in Mississippi. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Jackson by Campaign for Southern Equality; Rebecca "Becky" Bickett and her longtime partner, Andrea Sanders, who were denied a Mississippi marriage license earlier this year; and
State renews battle over water use with city of Memphis
JACKSON — The U.S Supreme Court is asking the Obama administration to weigh-in on whether to allow Mississippi to filed a new lawsuit alleging Memphis, Tennessee, is stealing water from the state. The Supreme Court yesterday invited Solicitor General Don Verrilli's office to file a brief on behalf of the U.S. government. Verrilli is the No. 2 official in the