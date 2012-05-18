E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: vactioners

Tag Archives: vactioners

Commission again rejects plans for proposed Coast casino

Megan Wright May 18, 2012 Leave a comment

GULFPORT — The Mississippi Gaming Commission has asked casino developer Rotate Black to try again. The commission, in a 3-0 vote, again rejected the company’s plan for the Harbor Town Casino on the waterfront in Gulfport. In April, the commission asked developers to add more to their proposal, hoping the additional investment would bolster coast tourism. Harbor Town’s Jake Vanderlei ...

Read More »