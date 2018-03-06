The Democratic mayor of Vicksburg thinks he’s figured out a way to straddle the partisan divide in politics: He’s going to declare himself an independent, so that in the future he’ll only have to run in general elections, not primaries. The Vicksburg Post reported Tuesday that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he’ll formally leave the Democratic Party by March 20. Flaggs says ...Read More »
Tag Archives: VICKSBURG
Reno-based Eldorado selling 2 casinos to Churchill Downs
Eldorado Resorts has entered agreements to sell two of its casino properties to Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The Reno-based company announced Wednesday Churchill Downs has agreed to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casinos in Erie, Pennsylvania and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Mississippi for a total of $229.5 million. As part of the agreement, Eldorado Resorts will sell Presque Isle ...Read More »
Robotics team building, programming robot in lab
For six weeks it is pedal to the metal. Starting from scratch with a manual outlining the challenge and the parameters of the base, the 456 Siege Robotics team has six weeks to build and program a robot from scratch. The 25 member team is made up high school students from throughout the area and they spend hours a day ...Read More »
Group aims to bring international art museum to Vicksburg
The wonders of Spain, the majesty of Russia and some of the greatest works of art from throughout the world may soon have a home in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Commission for International Cultural Exchange, which previously organized four international exhibitions in Jackson, is working to bring a permanent museum focusing on international art to downtown Vicksburg. The Mississippi International Arts ...Read More »
Vicksburg mayor considering 2019 run for Mississippi lt. gov
A Democratic mayor says he is considering running for Mississippi lieutenant governor, and he might cross party lines. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Tuesday that he will decide in the next six months whether to seek the state’s second-highest office in 2019. Flaggs told The Associated Press that he has not ruled out running as a Republican. He served ...Read More »
Rural hospital in north Mississippi sold to new owner
A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds. Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee. Curea ...Read More »
Vicksburg trims health expenses with clinic for city workers
A Mississippi mayor says his city is reducing its health care expenses by running a clinic for municipal employees. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says the city expects to save almost $611,000 this year. He tells the Vicksburg Post that savings could increase if the city expands the clinic’s hours to make it more convenient. Since the clinic opened in November, more than ...Read More »
Armstrong Flooring to close Mississippi plant, laying off 93
Armstrong Flooring will close its Mississippi plant in October, laying off 93 workers. The company, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says closing the Vicksburg plant and one in Jackson, Tennessee, will save it more than $8 million a year. Armstrong cites declining sales, and says improved productivity among factories means customers can be served from fewer plants. The Vicksburg plant produced ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY: A trip to Vicksburg in the 200th, or so, anniversary of statehood
This city is, of course, best known for the 47-day Civil War military siege that led to its capitulation on July 4, 1863. Mississippians are marking the state’s 200th anniversary in 2017, overlooking the four secession years. Mississippi’s state motto ought to be left to Mr. Faulkner, arguably its most famous native son, who wrote: “The past is never dead. ...Read More »
Corps to improve Mississippi River monitoring in Vicksburg
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is soon going to be able to better monitor the stages of the Mississippi River using information gleaned from a Vicksburg bridge. The Vicksburg Post reports that Warren County and the Corps signed an agreement Monday to allow the engineers to upgrade the equipment it has on the old bridge on U.S. Route 80. ...Read More »