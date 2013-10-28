HATTIESBURG — Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is examining absentee ballots from Hattiesburg’s recent special election. The review will not change the outcome of the election. Incumbent Democrat Johnny DuPree won a fourth term by 202 votes over challenger Dave Ware, after the initial vote was thrown out by Forrest County Circuit Judge William Coleman. Hosemann has requested that copies ...Read More »
Tag Archives: voter fraud
Mayoral candidate challenges election; alleges voter fraud
GREENWOOD — Sheriel Perkins is challenging the results of the June 4 Greenwood mayoral election. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Perkins is asking a Leflore County judge to declare her the winner of the election based on alleged voter fraud. Failing that, she wants a new election ordered. Perkins, a Democrat, lost to incumbent Carolyn McAdams by 206 votes in official ...Read More »
Hosemann: New voter ID law is constitutional
JACKSON — Mississippi officials are confident the state’s new voter ID constitutional amendment will pass muster despite the Justice Department’s rejection of a similar South Carolina law requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. “The Supreme Court has ruled that voter ID is constitutional and we believe that Mississippi’s plan for implementing voter ID will be constitutional as ...Read More »
Last defendant sentenced for voter fraud
ASHLAND — The last defendant in a Benton County voter fraud case has been sentenced to five years in prison. Attorney General Jim Hood says in a news release that David Massey of Hickory Flat was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud and three counts of voter fraud. Massey entered an open plea Jan. 11 before ...Read More »
Three sentenced in voter fraud case
BENTON COUNTY — Three sentences have been handed down in a Benton County voter fraud case. Attorney General Jim Hood says in a news release that Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth yester sentenced Tate King to one year in prison for his conviction on two counts of voter fraud. King will also serve two years on house arrest and two years ...Read More »
Man sentenced for voter fraud
ASHLAND — A 45-year-old New Albany man will serve two years in prison for conspiracy to commit voter fraud. Larry Massey was sentenced to five years in Benton County Circuit Court April 20, but had three years suspended. He will also serve two years on probation. Attorney General Jim Hood says Massey had entered into a plea deal in return ...Read More »
Two found guilty of conspiracy
BENTON COUNTY — According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Clinton Moffitt of Hickory Flat and Ada Moore Tucker of Ashland have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit voter fraud in Benton County Circuit Court. Moffitt was sentenced to the maximum of five years behind bars. With two of the five years suspended, Moffitt will spend two years in ...Read More »
Jury returns guilty verdict
ASHLAND — A seven-day jury trial has ended with a guilty verdict in two Benton County voter fraud cases, announced Attorney General Jim Hood. The decision came June 29 against Clinton Moffitt, 30, of Hickory Flat and Ada Moore Tucker, 50, of Ashland before Judge Andrew K. Howorth in Benton County Circuit Court. The jury found both defendants guilty of ...Read More »