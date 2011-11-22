Last weekend, The Wife and I made a trip over to Vicksburg just to get away for a couple of days. We had a great time, but there were a couple of surprises. Wandering downtown on a beautiful Saturday, we walked up on a local chapter of Occupy Wall Street standing on a corner on Washington Street. Occupy Wall Street? ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: WallStreet
Tag Archives: WallStreet
99 Percenters in Smith Park channel voice of populist Yarbrough
The young folks who have gathered in Jackson’s Smith Park every day since early October likely never heard of Ralph Webster Yarborough. They’re carrying on his work, though. The late “People’s Senator” from Chandler, Texas, left Washington as the last of a breed of public official — one who could get elected by speaking and working of behalf of just ...Read More »