The Democratic mayor of Vicksburg thinks he’s figured out a way to straddle the partisan divide in politics: He’s going to declare himself an independent, so that in the future he’ll only have to run in general elections, not primaries. The Vicksburg Post reported Tuesday that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he’ll formally leave the Democratic Party by March 20. Flaggs says ...Read More »
Reno-based Eldorado selling 2 casinos to Churchill Downs
Eldorado Resorts has entered agreements to sell two of its casino properties to Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The Reno-based company announced Wednesday Churchill Downs has agreed to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casinos in Erie, Pennsylvania and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Mississippi for a total of $229.5 million. As part of the agreement, Eldorado Resorts will sell Presque Isle ...Read More »
Robotics team building, programming robot in lab
For six weeks it is pedal to the metal. Starting from scratch with a manual outlining the challenge and the parameters of the base, the 456 Siege Robotics team has six weeks to build and program a robot from scratch. The 25 member team is made up high school students from throughout the area and they spend hours a day ...Read More »
Group aims to bring international art museum to Vicksburg
The wonders of Spain, the majesty of Russia and some of the greatest works of art from throughout the world may soon have a home in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Commission for International Cultural Exchange, which previously organized four international exhibitions in Jackson, is working to bring a permanent museum focusing on international art to downtown Vicksburg. The Mississippi International Arts ...Read More »
Vicksburg mayor considering 2019 run for Mississippi lt. gov
A Democratic mayor says he is considering running for Mississippi lieutenant governor, and he might cross party lines. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Tuesday that he will decide in the next six months whether to seek the state’s second-highest office in 2019. Flaggs told The Associated Press that he has not ruled out running as a Republican. He served ...Read More »
Vicksburg trims health expenses with clinic for city workers
A Mississippi mayor says his city is reducing its health care expenses by running a clinic for municipal employees. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says the city expects to save almost $611,000 this year. He tells the Vicksburg Post that savings could increase if the city expands the clinic’s hours to make it more convenient. Since the clinic opened in November, more than ...Read More »
Armstrong Flooring to close Mississippi plant, laying off 93
Armstrong Flooring will close its Mississippi plant in October, laying off 93 workers. The company, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says closing the Vicksburg plant and one in Jackson, Tennessee, will save it more than $8 million a year. Armstrong cites declining sales, and says improved productivity among factories means customers can be served from fewer plants. The Vicksburg plant produced ...Read More »
Corps to improve Mississippi River monitoring in Vicksburg
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is soon going to be able to better monitor the stages of the Mississippi River using information gleaned from a Vicksburg bridge. The Vicksburg Post reports that Warren County and the Corps signed an agreement Monday to allow the engineers to upgrade the equipment it has on the old bridge on U.S. Route 80. ...Read More »
Portofino owners: plans for old hotel in mid-February
The owners of a shuttered Vicksburg hotel say they’ll announce their plans for it by mid-February. Company representative Greg Stewart won’t say what Vicksburg Hotel LLC plans for the Portofino Hotel, but tells the Vicksburg Post that it won’t include a casino. Harrah’s Casino owned the hotel and associated riverboat casino from 1993 until 2003. It was a Horizon casino ...Read More »
Warren Co. won’t help pay defense of convicted former clerk
Warren County supervisors say they won’t help pay attorneys’ fees for a former circuit clerk convicted in a corruption case. The Vicksburg Post reports that supervisors on Monday approved a letter telling Travelers Insurance company that the county won’t pay the $10,000 deductible the company requested. Travelers previously insured the county, and it asked the county to pay the deductible ...Read More »