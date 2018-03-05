Bradley Arant Boult Cummings attorney Wendy R. Mullins of the Jackson office has been appointed to the Seed Fund Investment Board of Innovate Mississippi. Mullins will serve a three-year term along with six other entrepreneur board members. The Mississippi Seed Fund is managed by Innovate Mississippi, which provides high-tech, startup companies with access to pre-seed financing, early-stage risk capital and ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Wendy R. Mullins
Tag Archives: Wendy R. Mullins
Pharr, Mullins named to SoS group
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, announced that partner David K. Pharr and special counsel Wendy R. Mullins have been named to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Technology and Intellectual Property Study Group. Pharr is a litigator who focuses his practice on commercial litigation, including intellectual property disputes. He also has significant experience handling litigation involving insurance coverage, personal injury, construction, ...Read More »