A leading global brand known for benchmarking the best in the financial industry, Greenwich Associates has recognized Hancock and Whitney Bank as one of America’s strongest, safest banks, with a record 24 regional and national Greenwich Excellence Awards for small business and middle market banking. The awards for 2017 mark the most Greenwich Excellence Awards Hancock Whitney has earned in ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Whitney Bank
Hancock and Whitney Bank Earns another Top Rating from BauerFinancial, Inc.
America’s leading bank rating and analysis firm, BauerFinancial, Inc., has once again recommended Hancock and Whitney Bank as one of the strongest, safest banks in America—now for 112 consecutive quarters. Based on the quarter ending June 30, the recent 4-Star Excellent rating indicates that Hancock Whitney excels in areas addressed by BauerFinancial’s proprietary rating standards. “By earning BauerFinancial’s recommendation, Hancock ...Read More »
Hancock, Whitney Bank again earns BauerFinancial rating
Hancock and Whitney Bank has again earned top ratings from BauerFinancial, Inc., as one of America’s strongest, safest financial institutions. This most recent 4-Star Excellent rating, based on the quarter ending March 31, marks the 111th consecutive quarter —almost 28 years in a row — the Gulfport-based bank has earned BauerFinancial’s recommendation, securing its place among the elite top 20 ...Read More »
Hancock opening Nashville office as part of beefed up medical lending
GULFPORT — Hancock Holding Co., parent of Hancock and Whitney banks, is increasing its healthcare lending along the Gulf coast and opening a loan office in Nashville to meet the capital needs of a booming medical sector in the Tennessee capital. The $21 billion Hancock Bank said in a press release Tuesday that the new lending focus is a response ...Read More »
HOLDING IT ALL TOGETHER — Keeping companies’ banks united provides advantages for large and small
Put simply, bank holding companies own one or more banks, but don’t engage in banking themselves. And although BHCs involve legal complexities and regulatory considerations, BHCs are favored by many banks because they provide more flexibility in raising capital and more liquidity for shareholders. BHCs are favored by both large and small banks. “It is a common practice,” said Tony ...Read More »
Hairston named CEO/president of Hancock Holding
GULFPORT — Hancock Holding Company has announced that John M. Hairston has been named the company’s chief executive officer and president. Hairston served as CEO and chief operating officer for the parent of Hancock Bank. He succeeds Carl J. Chaney, who retired effective Friday. Hairston had been CEO/COO in 2008. He has served as an officer with the company since ...Read More »
Hancock's profits tumble on expenditure for cost-cutting measures
GULFPORT — Regional bank Hancock Holding Co. said profit in 2013’s third quarter fell 30 percent as its spent $20.9 million on cost-cutting. Hancock, which operates Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas, posted quarterly profit of $33.2 million, or 40 cents per share. That’s down from $47 million or 55 cents per ...Read More »
(UPDATED) Only 1 Mississippi branch among up to 45 Hancock Bank to close
Hancock Holding Co. has confirmed that the $20 billion regional bank plans to close up to 45 branch offices by the end of the year, but has targeted only one branch in Mississippi for closing. Closings in Louisiana will be few as well, with just two branches to be shut down in the New Orleans market. In most instances, the ...Read More »
Hancock adds bankers
Broussard Two energy bankers have joined the Hancock Holding Company financial services organization. Senior vice president and managing director of the Energy Division Donovan Broussard and senior vice president and senior energy banker Liana Tchernysheva together bring more than 32 years of experience in the energy banking sector to the company. Leading the Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank Energy Division, ...Read More »
Hancock’s 1Q earnings to be reported April 26
Hancock Holding Co., parent of Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank, will announce first quarter 2012 financial results on April 26 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 9 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 27 to review the results. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor ...Read More »