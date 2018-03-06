Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel has launched his second campaign for U.S. Senate, four years after refusing to concede the first. The theme of his campaign, so far, is “Remember Mississippi.” The phrase reflects what McDaniel and many of his supporters see as dirty dealing by the political establishment in his loss to the state’s senior senator, Thad Cochran, in ...Read More »
Analysis: Wicker praises Trump as ’18 Senate race approaches
Facing a potential Republican primary battle in 2018, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi is stepping up his praise of President Donald Trump, who won the state with 58 percent of the vote last November. When Trump spoke to the United Nations in September, Wicker said the president “was unapologetically clear and firm about America’s priorities, namely our resolve to ...Read More »
Wicker 'skeptical' about NASA's direction
WASHINGTON — President Obama intention to cancel the Constellation Program, which is NASA’s plan to continue human space flight after the Space Shuttle is retired next year, has drawn a sharp criticism from Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Wicker said the “move could place at risk Mississippi’s continued leadership in our nation’s space program. “Since 1961, Mississippi has played a central ...Read More »