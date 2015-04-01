Challenger insists Mississippi Constitution forbids using tax dollars as collateral for private projects By TED CARTER Hinds County Chancery Court Judge William Singletary last week declined to approve bonds backed by Jackson taxpayers for construction of a downtown Westin Hotel. The Mississippi Supreme Court could be the final decider on the issue if and when it rules on an appeal of ...Read More »
Tag Archives: William Singletary
Musgrove asks judge to order state to pay school districts
JACKSON — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove asked a judge Wednesday to order the state to pay money that 21 school districts say they are owed from past school underfunding. Musgrove, a Democrat who helped write the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and push it into law in 1997 when he was lieutenant governor, also asked Hinds County Chancery Judge William ...Read More »
Judge rules against MDA's regulations on offshore leases
GULF OF MEXICO — A Hinds County judge says the state must write a better economic impact statement on proposed offshore natural gas and oil exploration in parts of the Mississippi Sound before it can enact rules to lease areas that could be drilled. “A cursory reading of the EIS finds that it is severely lacking in the requirements,” Chancery ...Read More »
Environmentalists turn to court over offshore leasing rules
GULF OF MEXICO — Environmental groups want a judge to stop rules setting a framework for offshore gas and oil exploration in parts of the Mississippi Sound. At a hearing yesterday, the Sierra Club and the Gulf Restoration Network asked Hinds County Chancery Court Judge William Singletary to order the Mississippi Development Authority to reconsider the rules governing leasing certain ...Read More »
Court-appointed receiver finding interest in former Edison Walthall Hotel
A court-appointed receiver is in talks with several prospective buyers of downtown Jackson’s Roberts Vista Hotel, currently shuttered and awaiting repairs from water damage. The hotel is known more commonly in Jackson as The Walthall, for Civil War figure Edward Cary Walthall, whose name it bore upon opening 85 years ago. As it has several times in the past, the ...Read More »