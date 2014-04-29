The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi’s efforts to help single mothers further their education received a significant boost with its inclusion in the Aspen Institute’s Ascend Network, a new network of leading organizations using “two-generation approaches” to create economic mobility for families. The “two-generations” approach helps mothers continue their education while receiving quality care and schooling for their children. Education, from early ...Read More »
Our View: Center for Justice and Women’s Fund — 10 years of making a better Mississippi
Our View: Center for Justice and Women's Fund — 10 years of making a better Mississippi

The Mississippi Center for Justice and the Women's Fund of Mississippi launched 10 years ago this year with missions so daunting they could have left the leadership of both organizations wondering "Where do we start?" The answer for the pair of fledgling non-profits was to simply put one foot in front of the other and push forward for a
Women's Fund of Mississippi to honor 10 'Women of Vision' Oct. 24
Women's Fund of Mississippi to honor 10 'Women of Vision' Oct. 24

The Women's Fund of Mississippi will celebrate 10 years of enhancing the economic security of girls and women by honoring 10 "Women of Vision" at an Oct. 24 luncheon at the Jackson Convention Complex. Women's Fund of Mississippi selected the honorees for the differences they have made in the lives of women and girls, said Carol Penick, Women's Fund executive
10 Mississippi non-profits getting boost from Women's Fund
10 Mississippi non-profits getting boost from Women's Fund

The Women's Fund of Mississippi is marking its first decade by investing $346,000 in 10 nonprofits across Mississippi for programs that support programs that support women and girls. In announcing the 2013 grants, the Jackson-based Women's Fund said the awards will help provide young women across the state with access to teen-oriented health services, gain financial literacy
‘Provocative’ film to spotlight media portrayal of women & girls
'Provocative' film to spotlight media portrayal of women & girls

With female reproductive rights and the debate over the definition of sexual assault filling the news daily, the Women's Fund of Mississippi has picked an opportune time to premiere a documentary in Jackson on how the media portrays women. In a press statement announcing the Sept. 13 showing of "Miss Representation" LaFawn A. Gilliam of the Women's Fund promised a
Teen pregnancies cost Mississippi $154M a year
Teen pregnancies cost Mississippi $154M a year

Mississippi's teen pregnancies cost taxpayers more than $154 million annually, a new study says, the greatest losses occurring due to lost tax revenues, incarceration and foster care. The state has the highest rate of teen pregnancies nationwide, and reducing that percentage is now the top priority of the Women's Fund of Mississippi, the group that released the study conducted by
How much good will sex ed do? Experts say emotional health, molestation must be addressed
How much good will sex ed do? Experts say emotional health, molestation must be addressed

Experts: Emotional health, molestation must be addressed The causes and solutions for Mississippi's teen pregnancy epidemic differ based on who is asked. Popular complaints are the lack of general sex education, limited access to and knowledge of contraceptives and programs that teach abstinence only. Other experienced voices less frequently heard emphasize the negative emotional and psychological effects early sex has