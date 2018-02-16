The Woodward Hines Education Foundation (WHEF) has hired two new staff and promoted four. WHEF’s mission is to help more Mississippians obtain postsecondary credentials, college certifications, and degrees that lead to meaningful employment. The foundation’s signature program, Get2College, assists students, families, and counselors with planning and paying for college. Nikki Jackson has joined WHEF as the Executive Assistant to the ...Read More »
Woodward Hines Education Foundation Elects New Board Members
The Woodward Hines Education Foundation (WHEF) has elected two new members to its board of directors, Robert E. Leard, IV, and Debra Barnes McGee. WHEF’s mission to help more Mississippians obtain postsecondary credentials, college certificates and degrees that lead to meaningful employment. Leard has 22 years of banking management and financial experience with Regions. He held several positions at Regions ...Read More »
Woodward Hines Education Foundation Announces Two New Hires
The Woodward Hines Education Foundation (WHEF) recently announced two new hires for its flagship program, Get2College, which provides free services to help families plan and pay for college. Daniela Griffin was named Assistant Director and College Counselor for the Jackson Get2College Center. In this role Griffin provides general college planning and counseling for students and parents in the Jackson office ...Read More »
JIM McHALE — How we can help you elevate Mississippians to a higher degree
When I moved to Mississippi from Michigan less than two years ago, I was delighted by the warm reception I received from so many. I was welcomed mightily. Thank you to the funding community, including-foundations like the CREATE Foundation and Phil Hardin Foundation, to companies like Ingalls Shipbuilding, Entergy Mississippi, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, for also welcoming ...Read More »
Foundation staff changes
The Woodward Hines Education Foundation, formerly the Education Services Foundation, recently announced two internal promotions and three new hires to support the foundation’s mission to help more Mississippians obtain postsecondary credentials, college certifications, and degrees that lead to meaningful employment. Chellese Hall was named Communications Coordinator and assists in the management of the foundation’s flagship program, Get2College. Hall previously was ...Read More »