Mississippi's Must Reads
Wyatt Peterson joins Brown, Mitchell, & Alexander, Inc.

MBJ Staff March 2, 2018 Leave a comment

Wyatt Peterson has joined Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., as an Engineer Intern in its Gulfport office. Peterson obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the Mississippi State University in December 2017. He participated in the Engineering Cooperative Education Program during his studies at MSU and worked for BMA as an Engineering Co-Op in 2016 and 2017. Wyatt is ...

Peterson joins BMA team

MBJ Staff February 16, 2018 Leave a comment

