Two websites operated by the Secretary of State’s Office have earned recognition for excellent web content. Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, and Charities Online, www.sos.ms.gov/charities, are Silver W³ Award winners. The W³ Awards honor creative excellence on the web and recognize the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps, and online video. The Charities Division completed its process to ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Y’all Vote
Tag Archives: Y’all Vote
‘Y’all Vote’ website earns international recognition
Mississippi’s new online voter information center, Y’all Vote, has been internationally recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ 23rd Annual Communicator Awards. The website earned Awards of Distinction in the Features, Visual Appeal, and Function categories. Launched in September 2016, Y’all Vote provides citizens with a host of election information including first-time voter registration applications, military and overseas ...Read More »