Mississippi's Must Reads
M-Braves announce staff additions, changes to front office

MBJ Staff February 19, 2018 Leave a comment

The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have hired Chris Harris as the new Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting and Nancy Minevas Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager. In other front office moves, Dave Burke was promoted to Assistant General Manager, Tony Duong was promoted to Assistant Stadium Operations Manager, Zach Evans was promoted to Concessions & ...

Operations keeps show moving — and then there’s gum

Ted Carter April 29, 2015 Leave a comment

Sixteen or so hours overseeing game-day maintenance and clean-up inside Trustmark Stadium normally makes sleep a cinch for 28-year-old Chris Hornberger, the stadium’s operation manager. But there’s always the gum to think about – or more precisely, the already-been-chewed variety that fans leave on the surface of the wrap-around mezzanine. If not scrapped up right away, the gum turns black ...

