Amason named content marketing strategist

The Cirlot Agency has announced that Randa Amason, has been named content marketing strategist at its headquarters in Jackson.
Specializing in analytical research, consumer reports, and client advocacy, Amason works to deliver growth and marketing opportunities that will build relevant audiences and promote strategic success in a variety of brand-building efforts.
Amason’s prior work with The Cirlot Agency included managing social media accounts for the PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship, generating and distributing press releases, and assisting in project management for several statewide initiatives.
A native of Pearl, Amason is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi where she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. While attending USM, she was a member of the Southern Miss Dixie Darlings.
