Ambassadors visit Mississippi in program to build ties

They’re part of a federal government program that brings international diplomats to different parts of the United States. The State Department’s Experience America program is designed to help diplomats learn about the country and to help local groups develop global partnerships including investment and trade ties.
An opening reception was held Sunday in Biloxi. It’s being followed by a tour of the port of Gulfport, presentations by the University of Southern Mississippi and meetings with local leaders.
Lithuanian Ambassador Rolandas Krisciunes tells WLOX-TV he hopes to build connections between his country and Mississippi. Albanian Ambassador Floreta Faber says she’s trying to meet with companies that might want to invest in her country.
