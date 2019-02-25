ASSET Engineering hires Neal and Rossmaier

ASSET Engineering has announced the hiring John Rossmaier, who joins the firm with over six years of experience in electrical power generation and transmission design, as well as a specialization in low and high voltage distribution systems.

Rossmaier is a 2006 graduate from Arkansas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he spent a few years in graduate school where he was a direct-to-PhD student with an emphasis on power systems at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. While there, Rossmaier taught their undergraduate Power Systems Analysis and Design Course.

Rossmaier is an avid fan of classic and modern video games. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling to scenic vistas and sampling cuisine from across the globe.

Also hired was Walker Neal as a graduate engineer. Neal graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in May. Neal working towards becoming a Professional Engineer (PE).

Growing up in Alexandria, La., Neal’s personal activities and hobbies consist of watching and playing sports, enjoying music, and spending time with his family.