C Spire Business named to CRN’s MSP 500 list for sixth straight year

C Spire Business has been named one of the leading managed information technology service (IT) providers (MSPs) in North America for 2019 by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).

A subsidiary of C Spire, the Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services parent company, C Spire Business was included in the annual list under the Elite 150 category for the sixth consecutive year. The list recognizes providers who use innovative, cutting-edge approaches to deliver managed services.

CRN editors said C Spire Business is among an elite group of managed services firms that help companies and enterprises navigate the complex and ever-changing information technology landscape, improve operational efficiencies and maximize business’ return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business world, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most groundbreaking and innovative firms in the managed services sector.

The list is divided into three categories:

• MSP Pioneer 250 recognizes companies with business models geared toward managed services that cater and focus largely on the small and medium-sized business market;

• MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of primary and remote services and

• Managed Security 100, which recognizes MSPs focused primarily on remote, cloud-based security services.

CRN said MSPs are integral to the success of small and large businesses everywhere. “Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, which owns CRN. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”