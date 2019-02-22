Entergy Mississippi announces promotions

Three experienced Entergy Mississippi leaders will move into new roles with the company:

Jeremy Vanderloo, vice president, regulatory affairs — Vanderloo joined Entergy’s legal department in 2009, with primary responsibility for representing Entergy Mississippi before the Mississippi Public Service Commission. He previously practiced electric utility regulatory and employee benefits law with Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. Vanderloo graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of major. Vanderloo earned both his Juris Doctor and MBA from Mississippi College.

Tianna Raby, managing counsel, regulatory affairs — Raby joined Entergy as senior counsel in the legal department in 2014 and was named managing counsel in 2017. Prior to joining Entergy, Raby was a partner in the Jackson office of a civil litigation defense firm where she defended clients in a wide spectrum of claims. Raby obtained her Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and graduated magna cum laude from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in Human Communications Studies. Active in her community, Raby volunteers with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Program and is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc. and the Junior League of Jackson.

Katrina Dawson Huttie, manager of regulatory affairs–Huttie joined Entergy in 1984 and was the first female certified public accountant to be employed by Entergy Mississippi. She has held management roles in accounting, auditing, risk management, government and oversight. Huttie is certified as an internal auditor, fraud examiner and information systems auditor. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as vice president of the Jackson chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors. Huttie graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi College with a degree in accounting.