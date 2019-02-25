Gulfport-Biloxi to Austin, Ft. Myers flights to be offered

MBJ staff
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will offer flights to Austin, Texas and Fort Myers, Fla., starting July 19. One-way fares start at $59, according to carrier Sun Country Airlines.
Service will last through Dee. 16.
“We appreciate the expanded partnership with Sun Country Airlines and look forward to having service to these rapidly growing markets,” said Gulfport Executive Director Clay Williams.
“Both Austin and Fort Myers are unique and exciting destinations for local residents to enjoy, and we are extremely grateful for the convenient air travel option for visitors to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Williams said.
The round-trip service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport will be offered on Mondays and Fridays. Sun Country Airlines is based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
