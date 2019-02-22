Hughes joins Right Track Medical

Carol Ann Hughes has joined Right Track Medical Group as director of outreach. Her role will focus on helping patients and referral partners access care at Right Track Medical Group’s outpatient mental health clinics.

Right Track Medical Group provides psychiatric evaluation, medication management, and individual and family therapy at locations in Oxford and Tupelo.

Hughes’s role will include educating physicians, nurses and other staff on services available at Right Track Medical Group. She will also be working with acute-care facilities to assist in transitioning patients into outpatient care. She will also serve as a resource for businesses in North Mississippi, as mental-health needs often affect employee well-being and productivity.

Hughes was previously business development manager for Parkwood Behavioral Health System. A native of Ripley, she holds a business degree from Mississippi State University.