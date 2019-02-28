J. William Manuel elected vice president of ABOTA’s Mississippi Chapter

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that J. William Manuel, a partner in the firm’s Jackson office, has been elected vice president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). He will serve a one-year term and then serve as president in 2020.

A member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group, Mr. Manuel focuses his practice primarily on commercial and employment litigation. He has handled various disputes for both large and small businesses in Mississippi and other jurisdictions. His clients include numerous manufacturers and commercial interests as well as various insurance and financial services companies. He has worked to defend these clients in both MDL litigation and individual actions brought in Mississippi. His experience also includes advising businesses on issues involving age discrimination, sexual harassment and wage/overtime disputes.

In addition to his involvement with ABOTA, Mr. Manuel is president of the Capital Area Bar Association and a member of the Mississippi Board of Bar Admissions. He also has served in leadership roles with the Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Directors of the Fellows and Jackson Young Lawyers.

ABOTA is a national organization of trial lawyers with 97 chapters in all 50 U.S. states. Selection for membership into ABOTA carries with it considerable prestige among attorneys, judges and legislators.