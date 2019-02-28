Jodi Penn Rives joins Argent Financial Group

Argent Financial Group announced that Jodi Penn Rives has joined the company as a business development officer for Shreveport, Louisiana and Oxford. She will report to Chief Development Officer J. Aaron Jack.

Rives will be responsible for new client outreach and strengthening current customer relationships.

A native of Shreveport, Rives has spent the past 24 years in numerous leadership roles in the public and private sectors in North Louisiana. Most recently, she was business development director for Heard, McElroy & Vestal, the largest CPA firm in North Louisiana. Prior to joining Heard, McElroy & Vestal, she worked alongside her late husband, Mike Penn, at Penn Homes, a family-owned business honored as a top ten Small Business of the Year by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

A seasoned volunteer, Rives has been a member of the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier for 25 years serving as president in 2005 and is currently a member of the Sustainer Advisory Panel. From 2012-2015, she was on the board of directors of The Association of Junior Leagues International, serving on the finance/audit committee and chaired the Issue Based Collective Action committee. The association supports its members in the fulfillment of the Junior League’s Mission serving 140,000 women in 291 communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.

Rives also has volunteered with The Cotillion Club, Ark-La-Tex Ambassadors, Red River Revel, chaired the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Life Savers Gala benefitting cancer research and served on numerous PTA boards.

In addition, she completed a two-year appointment by Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal as Residential Subcommittee member at the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, and is currently serving a second term on the board of directors for Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Although a lifelong Louisianian, Rives has family ties to the Oxford community — her daughters graduated from the University of Mississippi. She enjoys entertaining, attending art openings, supporting Ole Miss athletics and playing tennis.

Rives received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and is a graduate of Leadership Shreveport.