MDA voids deal with shipbuilder at Gulfport port

By JACK WEATHERLY

A Louisiana-based shipbuilder failed to meet a Dec. 31 deadline on investments and hiring at the Port of Gulfport and thus Mississippi officials voided an incentive deal.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Melissa Scallan told the Biloxi Sun Herald that the agency never paid any of the $36 million it promised, according to the Associated Press.

The MDA turned down a proposal by Edison Chouest Offshore to cut in half its commitment of an investment of $68 million and creation of 1,000 jobs.

The deal was approved in 2016 by the Legislature on the same day in February 2016 that Gov. Phil Bryant announced that Continental Tire AG agreed to invest $1.45 billion and create 2,500 jobs in Hinds County.

The state borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars and committed to extensive breaks for the companies.

The joint announcement was touted as the biggest single day in economic development in Mississippi history.

The completion of the restoration and expansion of the port after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was celebrated in December.

Nearly $570 million was shifted for that purpose from federal Housing and Urban Development money set aside to restore housing for low- to middle income residents who lost shelter during the storm.

In return, the MDA agreed that the port would create 1,300 jobs, 51 percent of which were to be targeted for low- to middle-income individuals.

Scallan said the MDA never paid any of the $36 million it promised, which would have included $11 million in borrowed money and $25 million from the HUD money.

Efforts to reach port Executive Director and CEO Jonathan Daniels this week seeking to get the latest figures on the total jobs created were unsuccessful.

As of May 2018, a total of 557 jobs had been created and verified.

The Port Authority bought 116 acres on the 250-acre port for $32 million for Edison Chouest subsidiary Topship, which has paid for half of that and is making monthly lease payments of $85,000, not including interest, according to the AP report.

Topship planned to build vessels to service offshore drilling platforms in the Gulf of Mexico but oil extraction has slowed in the past few years because of low commodity prices and increasing production on land due the increased use of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Topship is using the land, Daniels said, which includes 350,000 square feet of covered space and rail-mounted cranes.

“The project or projects certainly haven’t developed the way we had hoped,” Daniels said, “but we are willing to work with them so that they can maximize use of the site for job creation and business development. It’s a very flexible facility. It really could provie for a very unique production space.”