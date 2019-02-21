TUPELO • Melissa’s Mattress, which debuted at the Winter Tupelo Furniture Market in January, now has a high-profile partnership in hand.

Recently, owners Morris and Melissa Miley got the news they were hoping to get – a chance to partner with the American Cancer Society and the organization’s Hope Lodge program.

“This is something we had been working on for some time,” Melissa said. “We’re really excited about it.”

The Hope Lodge program provides a free home-away-from-home for cancer patients and their families. ACS has 32 Hope Lodges across the country. In 2017, Hope Lodge helped save cancer patients and their family members $45 million in hotel expenses. Since 1984, Hope Lodge has provided 5.75 million free nights of lodging.

Melissa’s Mattress is making a significant donation to the Hope Lodge in Houston, Texas, which will have 64 patient suites.

“As a supporter of the American Cancer Society, Melissa’s Mattresses has donated mattresses and bedding products to Hope Lodge Houston, Texas,” an ACS spokeswoman said. “Finding comfort and feeling supported is a priority for Melissa’s Mattress and we are happy to provide that for guests visiting Hope Lodge Houston.”

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Houston will be the largest Hope Lodge in the nation. An estimated 127,000 patients travel to Houston to receive treatment, and Hope Lodge will support 23,000 nights of lodging each year, saving patients an estimated $3 million annually in lodging costs.

The Mileys opened their business last year following Melissa’s diagnosis and subsequent treatment for cancer. Having a comfortable mattress upon which to sleep was important, and Morris found a foam-and-gel mattress made by the company where he works that made a world of difference for Melissa.

From there developed the idea of offering not only cancer patients, but anybody looking for and needing similar mattresses.

“It took a year-and-a half of going through what she went though to develop the idea for the business,” Morris said.

Four products are available: Melissa’s Memory Foam Mattress, Melissa’s Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Melissa’s Premier Gel Memory Foam Mattress and Melissa’s Foam Mattress Topper. Twin, full, queen and king sizes of each are available. Retail prices start at $239 and go to $599. But the company also sells directly from its website, without any minimums.

Now working on a larger scale with the American Cancer Society is a point of pride for the Mileys, who didn’t know if an organization as big as ACS would pick their start-up company as one of its partners in the Hope Lodge.

“Whenever we went to them Melissa’s story and what she went through, and why she wanted to give back, I think it might have touched them a little bit,” Morris said.