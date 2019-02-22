Memorial Physician Clinics adds Lobrano, Rubenstein

Memorial Physician Clinics recently added William Lobrano, MD, and Louis A. Rubenstein, MD, in the practice of Family Medicine at Memorial Physician Clinics Ocean Springs Primary Care.
Lobrano received his medical degree from Louisiana State University. He completed his internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, and residency in family medicine from Lafayette Charity Hospital.
Rubenstein received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He completed his internship in family medicine at the Lloyd Noland Hospital in Birmingham.
Lobrano and Rubenstein are board certified in Family Medicine and have been in practice.
