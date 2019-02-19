Mississippi doctor, civil rights pioneer James Anderson dies

A spokeswoman for People’s Funeral Home in Jackson confirmed that Dr. James Anderson died Monday. WLBT-TV reports Anderson died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The cause of death has not been released and funeral arraignments were incomplete Tuesday.

Anderson helped establish the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, where he was chief executive until his retirement in 1998.

Mississippi lawmakers honored Anderson in 2017, noting he had worked for more than 50 years or provide health care in low-income, uninsured and minority communities.

Anderson was involved in the Civil Rights Movement with the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee.

Anderson was one of the first three African-American doctors to earn full hospital privileges in the Mississippi State Medical Association.